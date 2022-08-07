    Menu
    States & UTs

    CSIR gets first woman head

    author-img
    The Hawk
    August7/ 2022

    New Delhi: Senior scientist Nallathamby Kalaiselvi has been appointed as the first woman Director General of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), a consortium of 38 research institutes across the country.

    She is known for her work on the subject of lithium ion batteries, and sheA is the current director of the CSIR-Central Electrochemical Research Institute (CSIR-CECRI) at Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu.

    Her appointment is for a period of two years with the day from the date of assumption of charge or till further orders, whichever is earlier, a personnel ministry order stated on Saturday.

    Kalaiselvi broke the glass ceiling by a becoming scientist to head the Central Electrochemical Research Institute (CSIR-CECRI) in February 2019.

    She began her profession as an entry-level scientist in the similar institute.

    Hailing from Ambasamudhram, a small city in Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu, Kalaiselvi went to a Tamil medium school.—IANS

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Delhi New Delhi CSIR Woman head
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in