Crowds Flock the Streets as PM Modi Takes to the Roads in Guwahati

PM Modi's Resounding Roadshow in Guwahati: Thousands Thrilled by Spirited Reception

Guwahati (Assam) : Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a spirited roadshow on Sunday, riding in an open-topped vehicle and reciprocating the warmth of the locals who thronged both sides of the streets in large numbers. The air resonated with chants of his name, and cheers filled the atmosphere as he acknowledged the enthusiastic crowd with waves and smiles.



Residents poured onto the streets along the convoy's route, expressing their support with resounding chants of 'Modi, Modi.' The Prime Minister reciprocated the fervor, waving back and appreciating the overwhelming reception. Earlier in the day, he had arrived in the Northeast state to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects totaling Rs 11,000 crore.



A mega public rally is on the agenda at Veterinary College Field, Khanapara, where Prime Minister Modi will address the gathering later on Sunday. Key projects, including the Maa Kamakhya Divya Pariyojana (Maa Kamakhya Access Corridor), sanctioned under the Prime Minister's Development Initiative for North Eastern Region (PM-DevINE) scheme, are set to have their foundation stone laid.



An official release from the Assam government revealed, "The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for multiple road upgradation projects exceeding Rs. 3400 crore, involving 43 roads, including 38 bridges. These projects, part of the South Asia Subregional Economic Cooperation (SASEC) Corridor Connectivity, aim to enhance connectivity to Itanagar and foster the overall economic development of the region."



"In a bid to harness the region's immense sports potential, Prime Minister Modi will initiate projects to boost sports infrastructure. This includes an international-standard sports stadium in Chandrapur and the upgrading of Nehru Stadium to a FIFA-standard football stadium," the release added.



Additionally, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the development of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital's infrastructure. Further extending the healthcare footprint, he will also lay the foundation stone for the development of a medical college in Karimganj.

—Input from Agencies