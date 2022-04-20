Criminal shot dead during exchange of fire with police in Punjab

Hoshiarpur: A criminal was shot dead during exchange of fire with police in Mahilpur in which two of his accomplices were arrested while another one managed to flee, police said on Monday.

The criminal, identified as Varinder Singh, alias shooter of Nandoki in Kapurthala was shot dead in the incident on Sunday night, they said.

Acting on a tip-off that the criminals were hiding in an abandoned house in Mahilpur, about 25 km from here on Sunday night, police said they raided the building to arrest them.

They said Singh and his accomplices tried to flee by scaling the boundary wall of the building and opened fire at the police.

In the exchange of fire, Singh was shot dead and a pistol was seized near his body.

All the accused were wanted in an attempt to murder case registered against them on February 17 at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar police station (city), police said.

—PTI