Crime has increased since Nitish's partnership with the RJD: Sushil Modi

Patna (The Hawk): Sushil Kumar Modi, a Rajya Sabha member for the BJP, criticised the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar administration on Monday for the state's increasing crime rate.

"Since Nitish Kumar teamed up with the RJD to establish the government, Bihar's crime rate has significantly increased. In the past, RJD has served as a haven for criminals. Arun Yadav, a former MLA from the Bhojpur district, former minister Kartikeya Singh, and other leaders are implicated in a number of criminal charges "Added Modi.

He went to Arrah on Monday to see Hari Ji Gupta's family, a well-known jeweller in the area.

A few days ago, Gupta was abducted and killed in the Arrah district. The accused then dumped the body near the village of Rani Sagar-Kanheli on the four-lane Patna-Buxar road that was still under construction.

"I'm positive that it was the work of a gang of organised criminals. He was a prominent jeweller in the city, and the crooks understood that if kidnapping was confirmed, this case would become very serious "Added Modi.

Raj Ballabh Yadav is incarcerated on suspicion of raping a little girl.

"Arun Yadav, who had been evading capture in a criminal case for the previous 1.5 years, recently turned himself up before a court. He currently performs Janata Darbar every day at the hospital in Arrah Sadar. Kartikeya Singh is accused of kidnapping and has been denied bail. Nevertheless, he was seen supporting Neelam Devi, an RJD candidate "Added Modi.

