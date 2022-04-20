COVID-19: UP Becomes 1st State To Conduct Over 2 Crore Tests

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary of Health Department, Amit Mohan Prasad informed that state has become the first state to test more than 2 crore samples. "Yesterday, 1,66,938 samples were examined in the state. Till date, a total of 2,10,28,312 samples have been tested, so many tests have not been done by any state in the country," he said. —PTI