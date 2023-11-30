Courage Of Workers Who Were Trapped In Silkayara Tunnel Is Commendable, Says Himachal Governor

Shimla: The governor of Himachal Pradesh, Shiv Pratap Shukla on Wednesday said that the courage of the 41workers who were stranded in Silkayara tunnel in Uttrakhand is commendable. He also appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for the success of the rescue operation.

"I would like to appreciate their courage who were inside the collapsed tunnel for 17 days and came out happy. I would like to greet those who helped in taking them out. I would also like to appreciate the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand who were continuously monitoring the situation,"Said Shiv Pratap Shukla. All 41 workers who were trapped inside Uttarakhand's Silkyari tunnel since November 12 were evacuated safely on Tuesday evening.

On November 12, a section of the tunnel between 205 and 260 metres from the Silkyara side collapsed. Workers who were beyond the 260-metre mark were trapped, with their exit blocked.

The rescued workers were draped in orange marigold flower garlands and were greeted by CM Dhami and Union Minister VK Singh. Following the safe evacuation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the courage and patience of the trapped workers and their families, as well as the bravery and determination of the rescue personnel.

PM Modi in his post on X said, "The success of the rescue operation of our labourer brothers in Uttarkashi is making everyone emotional. I want to say to the friends who were trapped in the tunnel that your courage and patience is inspiring everyone. I wish you all well and good health."

"It is a matter of great satisfaction that after a long wait, these friends of ours will now meet their loved ones. The patience and courage that all these families have shown in this challenging time cannot be appreciated enough, PM Modi added.

PM Modi further said that everyone involved in this mission has set an example of humanity and teamwork. —ANI