Couple killed in car accident in UP's Etawah

Etawah: A man and his wife were killed when their car hit a road divider and overturned in the Bakewar area here, police said on Monday. The incident occurred on Sunday night when the couple was heading to Etawah from Kanpur, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Satyapal Singh said. The deceased have been identified as Shivpal (57) and his wife Shushma (48). A probe into the matter is on, the police officer said.—PTI