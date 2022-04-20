Couple commits suicide in UP

Pratapgarh: A man and a woman, who were in a relationship, allegedly hanged themselves from a tree in Kandhai area here after their families barred them from meeting each other, police said on Friday.

Shubham (24) and Sujata (18) allegedly took the extreme step in Pragaspur village on Thursday night and their bodies were spotted by the passersby on Friday morning, Kandhai Police Station incharge Vipin Kumar Singh said.

After coming to know about the relationship, the family members of the couple had recently barred them from meeting each other, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post mortem, Singh added.

—PTI