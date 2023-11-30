Controversy erupts over burqa-clad women on catwalk in UP college, Muslim body seeks apology

Controversy Erupts: Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Objects to Fashion Show's Burqa Display, Demands Apology, Citing Cultural Sensitivity.

Muzaffarnagar: Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, a Muslim body, has raised objections to a recent fashion show held in a local college where participants walked down the ramp wearing burqas.

The convener of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind in Muzaffarnagar, Maulana Mukarram Qasmi, in a statement alleged that the organisers of the show targeted a religion and demanded an apology for what he deemed as a disrespectful portrayal of the traditional garment.



The controversy erupted after a video from the fashion show organised at Shri Ram College here on Sunday went viral on social media which showcased participants walking down the ramp in burqas.

Qasmi said that the burqa holds cultural and religious significance, representing the tradition of 'purdah' (veil).



"Burqa should not be treated as an item for display in a fashion show," he said, adding that the incident goes against the cultural values associated with the attire.



Qasmi condemned the use of the burqa in such a manner and called for an immediate apology from the college authorities.



"If they fail to apologise, our organisation will take legal steps against the college authorities," he said.



The demand for an apology is rooted in the belief that such representations not only disrespect religious sentiments but also contribute to the misinterpretation of cultural practices, he said.

—PTI