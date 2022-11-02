Construction ban: Kejriwal gives workers Rs 5,000.

New Delhi (The Hawk): Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, on Wednesday ordered Manish Sisodia, the minister of labour, to give Rs 5,000 to each worker as financial assistance due to the city's ban on building activities because of pollution.

The Centre's air quality panel had on Saturday ordered authorities to impose a ban on construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR, save from necessary projects, and other limits under the GRAP III. This was due to the deteriorating pollution levels.

"Due to pollution, construction has been put on hold throughout Delhi. During this time when construction activities are prohibited, I have instructed Labour Minister Sh Manish Sisodia to provide each construction worker with Rs 5000 per week in financial help "Tweeted Kejriwal

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the AAP administration had already given registered construction workers in Delhi cash assistance.

(Inputs from Agencies)