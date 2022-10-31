Congress Workers Paid Tribute To Indira Gandhi & Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Dineshpur (The Hawk): On the death anniversary of former Prime Minister late Indira Gandhi, by organizing a program in the Congress office, the workers paid tribute to her by offering flowers in front of her portrait. At the same time, in Rudrapur, Congress workers under the leadership of Meena Sharma, senior vice president of Uttarakhand Mahila Congress, celebrated the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and former Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel with a garland on her statue. The workers resolved to follow the path shown by him. On this occasion, Metropolitan President Jagdish Taneja, Monika Dhali, Preeti Sana, Mamta Haldar, Nityanand Mandal, BK Haldar, Ajay Kumar, Sushant Kumar, Sushil Mandal, Babu Khan, Jagarnath Sarkar, Anil Sharma, Sumit Ray, Harish Bawra, Sanjeev Rastogi, Chetan Bhatt, Kalipad Mistry were present.