Congress leaders pay tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on death anniversary, call him 'great son of India'

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and members of the Gandhi family on Sunday paid homage to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary. A huge number of Congress party leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, visited Rajiv Gandhi's memorial, Veer Bhumi. On Twitter, Rahul Gandhi posted a video of his father and wrote, "Papa, you are with me, as an inspiration, in memories, always."

On Twitter, Kharge also posted a documentary about Rajiv Gandhi's life.

"Rajiv Gandhi was India's greatest son. He propelled India into the 21st century with a series of reforms that included lowering the voting age, bolstering Panchayati Raj, ushering in a telecom and IT revolution, and maintaining peace treaties. Our deepest respects on the anniversary of his martyrdom.—Inputs frrom gencies