Congress is holding 2024 state workers' conventions for 2024 polls

Congress Gears Up for 2024 Elections: State-Level Workers' Conventions Kick Off with Mallikarjun Kharge Leading the Charge. Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Simultaneously Gains Momentum.

New Delhi: In preparation, for the 2024 elections the Congress party is all set to kick off state level workers conventions starting this Thursday. Mallikarjun Kharge, the party chief will lead these conventions with a focus on revitalizing the members through meetings with office bearers.



The state level workers convention is planned for Thursday in Telangana, where the Congress recently took charge after the Bharat Rashtra Samithi government led by K Chadrashekhar Rao was displaced.



These conventions will unfold across states with Uttarakhand hosting on January 28th Odisha on January 29th Delhi on February 3rd Kerala on February 4th Himachal Pradesh on February 10th, Punjab on February 11th Tamil Nadu on February 13th. Jharkhand on February 15th. This schedule was outlined by AICC general secretary KC Venugopal.



Kharge will preside over meetings at levels during these gatherings. From booth level to state level. With an aim to "energize our members " as previously mentioned by Venugopal in a social media post.



https://twitter.com/kcvenugopalmp/status/1747199572630286432?



"We are fully prepared, for a campaign starting from the booth level!" he declared enthusiastically.



At the time as these preparationsre underway Rahul Gandhi leads the Congress Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra which continues to gain momentum in parallel for the upcoming general elections.

During a meeting held this month Kharge highlighted the partys dedication to tirelessly work day and night aiming to offer an alternative government to the people after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.



He urged all attendees to put aside differences avoid getting caught up in details refrain from discussing matters, in the media and work together as a united team to secure victory for the Congress.



On January 4th senior leaders of the Congress party from over the country gathered to discuss strategies for the Lok Sabha elections collaborating with other parties on seat sharing arrangements and making preparations, for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

—Input from Agencies