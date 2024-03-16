Congress announces additional guarantees, promises economic justice ahead of Lok Sabha elections

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge unveils new Nyay guarantees, including Shramik Nyay and Hissedari Nyay, promising social, economic, and political justice ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge announced the party's fourth and fifth Nyay, or guarantees for the people of the country -- Shramik Nyay and Hissedari Nyay -- on Saturday.

While addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, Kharge said that Congress has announced 15 guarantees, i.e., Kisan Nyay, Yuva Nyay, and Mahila Nyay, and in each Nyay or guarantee, there will be five points totalling 15 points.

He said that the main objective of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is to give social and political equality to everyone.

"In nearly 63 days of Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra that started in Manipur, the Congress party has announced 15 guarantees for Kisan Nyay, Yuva Nyay and Mahila Nyay, and each Nyay has five points, making it 15 Nyay to provide social, economic and political justice. Today we are announcing five more guarantees, each for 'Shramik Nyay and Hissedari Nyay'," Kharge said.

"We have announced Kisan Nyay, Yuva Nyay and Mahila Nyay. The Congress party has formulated a 15-point programme and will offer five guarantees under each Nyay. If Congress comes to power, we will implement it," he said.

In a joint press conference with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Kharge said, "Tomorrow, Rahul Gandhi will announce all Nyay guarantees in Mumbai."

Launching a scathing attack on PM Modi, the Congress Chief said, "Unfortunately, the Modi government has weakened labour laws in these ten years. PM Modi is not interested in the NREGA projects. Labour is not being paid under the NREGA scheme. If the central government gives grants at the right time, the projects will start at the right time."

"Since its inception, the Congress Party has championed the rights of labourers and workers. The party enacted numerous laws for social security, fair wages and improving conditions for workers. We will increase the NREGA wages by 400 rupees," he added.

Speaking on poll promises, "We will remove anti-labour acts and bring the Recruitment Act. We provide permanent employment. We bring 'Jal Jungle Jameen for tribals'. It will help the economic development of the tribal people."

Congress's announcement comes at a time when the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced its schedule of dates for the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi on Saturday.

The general election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. The counting will be held on June 4. The ECI also announced the dates for the Lok Sabha and four state assembly elections.

