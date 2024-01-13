Congress' Nyay Yatra Set to Kick Off from Manipur Tomorrow; Aims to Shine Light on Socio-Economic Issues

Congress to launches Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur, led by Rahul Gandhi, to address key socio-economic issues ahead of Lok Sabha polls. The Yatra, spanning 15 states, aims to redirect focus on unemployment, inflation, and social justice, emphasizing the party's commitment to constitutional principles. Despite being portrayed as a non-electoral venture, the initiative holds strategic importance for the Congress, seeking a resurgence after recent electoral setbacks.

Imphal: Commencing from Manipur on Sunday, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, is poised to steer the narrative in the lead-up to the Lok Sabha polls. The Congress party aims to draw attention to critical issues such as unemployment, inflation, and social justice during the journey through 100 Lok Sabha segments in 15 states.



The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, spanning 6,713 km through buses and on foot, is anticipated to be as 'transformative' as Gandhi's previous cross-country march. While the Congress insists this is not an electoral expedition, its timing is crucial as the party endeavors to revive its standing after a lackluster performance in recent assembly elections.



In response to the government's alleged denial of opportunities to address public concerns in Parliament, the Congress frames the initiative as a means to re-establish constitutional principles of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity.



Contrary to the BJP's focus on the January 22 Ram temple consecration, the Congress aims to redirect attention to bread-and-butter issues. Gandhi asserts that emotional topics are being politically exploited, diverting focus from genuine concerns and constituting a 'betrayal' of the nation.



Originally intended for Imphal, the Yatra will now kick off from a private ground in Thoubal district due to conditional approval from the state government, which restricted the number of attendees at the initially proposed venue.



Manipur, grappling with ethnic violence since May, serves as the starting point for the Yatra. Congress leaders, including President Mallikarjun Kharge, will be present to flag off the journey.



The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, spanning 110 districts, 100 Lok Sabha seats, and 337 assembly segments across 15 states, will culminate in Mumbai on March 20 or 21. The Congress asserts that the Yatra is a response to perceived 'injustice' over the last decade and has released a 'Nyay anthem' as part of its campaign.



Inviting leaders from the Indian National Inclusive Developmental Alliance (INDIA) bloc to join, the Congress envisions the Yatra as impactful and transformative, akin to the earlier Bharat Jodo Yatra.



Gandhi, set to address gatherings and engage with civil society twice daily during the Yatra, emphasizes the need to ponder the identity of the nation, urging the youth to prioritize quality of life over emotional issues.



The Congress hopes to use this Yatra to highlight socio-economic concerns and foster engagement with citizens across diverse regions as it seeks to regain political ground in the upcoming elections.

—Input from Agencies