Cong writes to Vijayan to announce cash award to CWG medal winners from Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan on Friday wrote to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on providing cash reawards to athletes who won medals at the Commonwealth Games held in Birmingham.

Satheesan said that Kerala was yet to do it.

"You have congratulated five Keralites who won medals. When all the other states by now have announced cash awards, we are still to do it and I request you to do the same. Wish that you announce and hand over the awards at the earliest," wrote Satheesan.

The medal winners from Kerala include Eldose Paul and Abdullah Abubacker, who won the gold and silver respectively in triple jump, while in long jump M. Sreesankar and P.R. Sreejesh in hockey won the silver medal, Treesa Jolly won the bronze medal in badminton.

With the Assembly session commencing on August 22, a source in the know of things said that the announcement was expected to be made on the floor of the Assembly.

—IANS