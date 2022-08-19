Cong silently supports CBI raid at Sisodia's residence

New Delhi: The Congress, which has been alleging witch-hunt and misuse of agencies against political opponents, is somehow elated at the CBI raids at Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's residence.



"The flip side to relentless misuse of agencies against political rivals is that even legitimate, rightful actions of agencies come under a cloud of suspicion. In the process, the corrupt get away hiding behind the 'misuse' argument and the honest end up paying the price," tweeted Pawan Khera, communication head of the Congress.

Khera was advisor to Late Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, who lost power to the AAP in 2013. Dikshit ruled Delhi for 15 years.



Former East Delhi MP Sandeep Dikshit alleged that the AAP and BJP were hand in glove to damage the Congress, "but it seems that the BJP does not require AAP now so the raids are being conducted".

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday called the ongoing Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raid at his residence as "unfortunate", adding that "those doing good work for the country are being harassed".



In a tweet in Hindi, Sisodia said the CBI sleuths were welcome and he would cooperate with the probe agency in every step "so that the truth may soon come out".

"Many cases have been registered against me and nothing has been proved till date. Nothing will come in this case too. My work of good education cannot be stopped," he said.



The CBI was raiding 21 locations in Delhi and six other states in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy.



Sources have said that a CBI team at Sisodia's house was "grilling him and scanning different documents".



Responding to the raids, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also took to Twitter and said that nothing will come out.

—IANS