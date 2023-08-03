    Menu
    States & UTs

    Cong seeks judicial probe into govt's 'failure' to prevent violence in Haryana's Nuh

    author-img
    Nidhi Khurana
    August3/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: Bhupinder Singh Hooda, a senior Congress leader and the former chief minister of Haryana, called for a high court judge to investigate the government's "failure" to prevent the violence that began in Nuh and cost the lives of six people on Thursday.

    At a press conference held at the AICC headquarters, Hooda called the BJP-led Haryana government a "complete failure" and demanded that "whoever instigated the violence and riots in Nuh should be punished." No one in authority should be looking out for them. He told reporters, "We demand a judicial inquiry headed by a high court judge into why the government failed to prevent the riots in Nuh and that will help bring out the truth into the incident."

    Hooda said the investigation should look into why the government didn't take preventative measures in time to avert a communal confrontation and what led to the violent riots. The Congress leader urged for an investigation to determine who was behind the violence and what motivated them to act violently.—Inputes from Agencies

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Congress Bhupinder Singh Hooda Haryana High Court Nuh Government
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in