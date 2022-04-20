Cong May Blow Trumpet Now, But BJP Will Gain Majority In Assembly On March 10: Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said that Congress leaders can blow the trumpet just for a few days since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would again be forming the government in the state.Dhami slammed the Congress leaders for rejecting the predictions made by the exit polls which largely gave the state to the BJP."Congress was nowhere in the contest in the elections. They had no issues to raise before the people. Now that the elections are over they can blow the trumpet till the results are out since the BJP will be celebrating victory on March 10," said Dhami.Confident about the BJP's victory, Dhami quoted exit polls released by various agencies to back his claim."Most exit polls have shown the BJP government again forming in Uttarakhand. Our actual numbers will be more than what has been projected by the exit polls, and the party will form a majority government... People have given the certificate of the work done by the BJP in the state," he said.Further, extending wishes on the occasion of International Women's Day, Chief Minister said, "Women of Uttarakhand have contributed in every sector, be it state formation, or any other sphere.""Women power leads... I extend my wishes to everyone on the occasion of International Women's Day," he added.The exit polls on Monday predicted a close race in Uttarakhand, with many of them giving an edge to the BJP to form the government.Some exit polls also predicted that Congress would finish ahead and could cross the halfway mark in the 70-member Assembly. Polling in Uttrakhand took place on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. —ANI