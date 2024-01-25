Cong's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra enters West Bengal today amid I.N.D.I.A dispute

Amidst political shifts, Rahul Gandhi's Congress Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra enters West Bengal, creating ripples in the I.N.D.I.A bloc alliance. Tensions rise as Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress decides to contest Lok Sabha polls independently.

Kolkata: Amidst conflicts, within the I.N.D.I.A bloc the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi under the Congress partys leadership is all set to begin its entry into West Bengal today from Assam. This development takes place amid tensions within the alliance in the state.



The Yatra is scheduled to commence its journey in Bengal one day after Mamata Banerjee, leader of Trinamool Congress declared that her party will independently contest the Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal. Both Congress and TMC are members of the I.N.D.I.A bloc, which aims to challenge the BJP led National Democratic Alliance in the 2024 elections.



Starting from Bakshirhat in Cooch Behar district in West Bengal the Yatra will then proceed through Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Uttar Dinajpur and Darjeeling districts before moving on to Bihar on January 29th after a break on January 26th 27th.



Returning to West Bengal on January 31st via Malda district it will then continue its course through Murshidabad. Known as a stronghold for Congress. Before concluding its journey across the state on February 1st. The Bengal leg of this Yatra covers a distance of 523 km. Includes six districts and six Lok Sabha constituencies over a span of five days. These constituencies include Darjeeling, Raigunj, North Malda and South Malda along with two constituencies, in Murshidabad.

This will be Rahul Gandhis visit, to the state since the assembly polls held in April May 2021. Pradip Bhattacharya, president of the state Congress expressed optimism about the Yatra saying, "We are hopeful that Rahul Jis Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will bring energy to Bengals Congress unit both organizationally and electorally before the Lok Sabha polls."



After arriving in the state on Thursday afternoon Gandhi will lead a walk from Maa Bhawani Chowk in Cooch Behar town. The Yatra will then continue by bus from Gokshadanga to Falakata in Alipurduar district for a stay.



A break has been scheduled for January 26 27 with the Yatra resuming from Falakata on January 28. It will pass through Jalpaiguri, Siliguri, Naxalbari in Darjeeling district and Uttar Dinajpur district. The march is expected to be joined by the CPI (M) Left parties Congress allies at both state and national levels within the I.N.D.I.A bloc. However TMC has decided not to participate due to a lack of information about the Yatra.



In response to this decision senior Congress leader Deepa Dasmunsi commented that "it seems like TMC is trying to assist BJP in the state." In a move on Wednesday TMC leader Banerjee announced that her party would independently contest the Lok Sabha polls dealing a blow to opposition parties, within I.N.D.I.A bloc.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh expressed his surprise mentioning that it's hard to imagine the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc existing without the presence of Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal and the leader of TMC. The 28 party I.N.D.I.A bloc includes the Left Front led by CPI(M) Congress and TMC. In West Bengal, CPI(M) and Congress have formed an alliance, against TMC and BJP.



The ongoing Yatra began in Manipur on January 14th. Is planned to cover a distance of 6,713 km across 67 days. It will pass through 110 districts, in 15 states before concluding in Mumbai on March 20th.

