Confidence Victory Anticipated for INDIA Group in Jharkhand Assembly Today: Congress Leader Jai ram Ramesh

Jharkhand Assembly Braces for INDIA Bloc's Confident Victory Amid Political Turmoil

Ranchi : In a confident assertion, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh declared today that the INDIA bloc is poised to secure a vote of confidence in the Jharkhand Assembly, as the two-day session commences.



The recently formed Champai Soren-led coalition government is set to seek a trust vote in the assembly, with the Congress General Secretary, Jairam Ramesh, expressing concerns on social media platform X about alleged 'horse-trading' attempts by the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre in the state.



Ramesh pointed out a timeline of recent political developments, stating, "The INDIA group will easily win the vote of confidence today in Jharkhand, and the BJP's attempts at breaking RJD and INC in Bihar will also fail miserably."



The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, with 29 seats, the Congress with 17, and the RJD and the CPI (ML) with one seat each in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly, form the INDIA bloc with a total of 43 MLAs, ensuring a majority for the alliance.



Amidst the political upheaval triggered by the arrest of former Chief Minister Hemant Soren in an alleged land scam case, Champai Soren assumed office as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand on February 3.



In anticipation of the two-day special session, the Ranchi district administration has imposed Section 144 of CrPC within a 100-meter radius of the assembly building, restricting various activities, including processions, rallies, and demonstrations. The measures aim to maintain public peace during the legislative session and prevent untoward incidents in the new Jharkhand Legislative Assembly building.

