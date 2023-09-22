    Menu
    Conference on recent advances in obstetrics, gynaecology begins in Delhi

    Nidhi Khurana
    September22/ 2023
    New Delhi: Officials announced on Friday that the first day of a three-day national symposium on current breakthroughs in obstetrics and gynaecology had begun at an Army hospital in Delhi.

    From September 22-24, the Army Hospital (Research & Referral) in Delhi Cantonment will host a scholarly conference and a practical training workshop focused on obstetrics and gynaecology.

    The event was opened by Lt. Gen. Daljit Singh, the director general of the Armed Forces Medical Services.—Inputs from Agencies

