Conference on recent advances in obstetrics, gynaecology begins in Delhi

New Delhi: Officials announced on Friday that the first day of a three-day national symposium on current breakthroughs in obstetrics and gynaecology had begun at an Army hospital in Delhi.

From September 22-24, the Army Hospital (Research & Referral) in Delhi Cantonment will host a scholarly conference and a practical training workshop focused on obstetrics and gynaecology.

The event was opened by Lt. Gen. Daljit Singh, the director general of the Armed Forces Medical Services.—Inputs from Agencies