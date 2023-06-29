Condition of Bhim Army chief stable, vehicle used by attackers recovered: Police

Lucknow: On Thursday, police announced that they had located the truck used in the attack on Dalit politician and Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district.

Meanwhile, it was revealed that a Facebook page had issued a death threat to Aazad days before the attack, thus police in Amethi district filed a complaint under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Protesters from the Bhim Army and the Azad Samaj Party gathered in Parivartan Chowk to call for increased safety measures around Aazad. The police eventually apprehended them.—Inputs from Agencies