Compared to last year, Delhi hospitals are seeing fewer cases of respiratory illnesses.

New Delhi (The Hawk): Less respiratory illnesses were reported in Delhi hospitals this year compared to last year, as the national capital experienced less air pollution after Diwali.

Additionally, fewer hospital reports of burn injuries than in 2021 were made.

However, doctors cautioned that it is still too early to draw firm conclusions about the prevalence of respiratory illnesses following Diwali because patients frequently visit hospitals only as their conditions deteriorate. "Compared to the previous few years, the air quality is better now. Despite an increase in respiratory cases over the last few days, there were still about 20% fewer cases than in the previous year "said Dr. Manoj Goel, Fortis Memorial Research Institute's director of pulmonology.