Combined market share of Samsung and SK Hynix exceeds 70 pc

Seoul [South Korea] : South Korea's major semiconductor companies, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix hold more than 70 per cent of the smartphone memory chip market .According to Strategy Analytics on the 8th, global smartphone DRAM and NAND flash sales in the first quarter of this year were estimated at USD 11.5 billion .Samsung Electronics topped the market with a 46 per cent share. Samsung's market share was 52 per cent in the smartphone DRAM market and 39 per cent in the NAND flash market, ranking first in both markets. Second-ranked SK Hynix held a 24 per cent market share. Its share was 25 per cent in the DRAM market and 23 per cent in the NAND flash market.

The combined share of the two companies is 70 per cent. They held a 76 per cent market share in the DRAM market and 62 per cent in the NAND flash market. However, the market share slightly decreased from last year's analysis (Samsung 49 per cent and SK 23 per cent).The US firm Micron ranked third with a 15 per cent share, and the combined share of these top three suppliers reached 85 percent .Stephen Entwistle , vice president of Strategy Analytics, said, "Despite the growth of the 5G smartphone market, the smartphone memory market will be affected by decreased demand and macro-market uncertainties." (ANI)