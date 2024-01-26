Coal Mine Tragedy: 6 Lives Lost in Nagaland

Nagaland's Wokha district reels from a tragic coal mine fire claiming six lives in Russain village. The devastating incident, occurring at 2 pm on Thursday, highlights the urgent need for enhanced safety measures in the region.

Guwahati: Nagalands Wokha district is in mourning as six lives were tragically lost due to a fire in a coal mine according to sources.



This unfortunate incident took place around 2 pm on Thursday in Russain village, which's part of the Bhandari subdivision in Nagalands Wokha district. Reports suggest that the fire broke out when flammable gas from the mine ignited, leading to consequences. Furthermore four individuals were injured in the blaze. Have been taken to Dimapur in Assam for medical treatment.



All six victims were from Assam highlighting the impact of this tragedy on the region. While coal mining is not prohibited in Nagaland it operates under a legal framework as the government lacks jurisdiction over mining activities on land owned by local villagers and communities. However state officials express their concern that safety protocols were not adequately followed by the miners leading to a severe outcome.



The loss of these lives emphasizes the need for improved safety measures and regulatory oversight, within Nagalands mining industry as authorities grapple with the aftermath of this distressing event.