CM Yogi Promises Financial Aid For Medical Treatment To Needy

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said public health was a priority for his government and promised financial aid for medical treatment for anyone in need.

Adityanath made the announcement while holding a ‘janta durbar’ with around 500 people at the Gorakhnath temple here.

“No medical treatment should stop due to lack of money. The government will immediately provide funds to the needy upon receiving estimates. Public health is a top priority and the exchequer is always open to aiding people in times of need,” the chief minister said.

The maximum requests were from those seeking aid for the treatment of serious diseases.

Adityanath referred the applications to officials concerned and directed them to complete the treatment estimate and present it to the government.

The chief minister also inquired about the wellbeing of the family members of the people who had come to meet him. He also blessed the children accompanying their guardians and inquired about their studies.

During the ‘durbar’, the chief minister also assured employment to a woman from Bihar.

“Work can be found in Bihar too. If not, we will arrange employment opportunities for the needy here,” he said. —PTI