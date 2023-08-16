CM Yogi Administers Panch Pran To People, Pays Tribute To Fallen Soldiers

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hoisted the national flag at the Vidhan Bhavan on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day today in Lucknow. During this event, the Chief Minister honoured brave soldiers and their families, administered an oath of Panch Pran to the people present, and paid tribute to the fallen soldiers of the country.

The Chief Minister also greeted the residents of the state on the auspicious occasion of the 77th anniversary of the country's independence.

CM Yogi Adityanath said that this is the first event of the Amrit Kaal of freedom. “Starting from March 12, 2021, PM Modi initiated the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav from the shores of Sabarmati in Gujarat with new resolutions, enthusiasm, and excitement.” He further said that this event is inviting all the citizens to participate in the upcoming 25 years of the new ‘Amrit Kaal’ plan. "After 25 years, when the nation celebrates the centenary year of independence, what kind of India do we want? With new resolutions, we are all connected to this sacred event to realize the dream of that India," he added.

The CM mentioned that recently a cultural event 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat' was organized in India wherein artists from different parts of Uttar Pradesh and the country showcased glimpses of Prime Minister Modi's vision of a better India. He informed that this event, which honors the families of bravehearts who sacrificed their lives for the security of the country, is taking place across the 75 districts, 58,000 village councils, and 762 urban bodies of Uttar Pradesh as well as all over the country. “Everyone should feel that if I fulfill my responsibilities, the coming generations will honor me," he said.

The CM said that the country is witnessing the vision of a new India. He emphasized the beliefs of Indians towards 'Mata Bhumi' saying, "Instead of seeing the earth as just a piece of land, we respect it as a mother, and with the desire to fulfill whatever is good and beneficial for her, every Indian works. This is why we find the essence of unity in diversity within India. Every Indian, whether from the east, west, north, or south, regardless of any religion or belief, considers Mother India above all. Nationality comes before caste or creed."

The CM stated that thousands of years ago, in Kerala, a monk named Adi Shankaracharya established four spiritual centers in the four corners of India. He said that this illustrates the cultural unity of India, as emphasized by the Prime Minister, who said that safeguarding our heritage is the duty of every Indian.

CM Yogi said, "Today, as India progresses with a new vision, the entry into the first year of the Amrit Kaal of the Azadi Mahotsav marks India becoming the fifth-largest economy.” Speaking of the G-20 Summit, the CM said that under the leadership of PM Modi, India is chairing the G-20. He mentioned that Uttar Pradesh is also getting the opportunity to host the G-20 Summit in four major cities (Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra, and Gautam Buddh Nagar). "The new India is inspiring us to move forward in that direction," he added.

The CM mentioned that the journey India started in the past 9 years is truly connecting every Indian with the resolution of developing India. He remarked that India's 9-years' remarkable journey encompasses areas like infrastructure, internal and external security, and the field that resonates with the pride of heritage. The CM asserted that enhancing programs for the welfare of the poor in the country aligns with developed India, and the state that can play the most significant role in boosting this progress is Uttar Pradesh.

"We should feel proud; all of us are residents of the state of Uttar Pradesh, and we are also making efforts to establish India as a global power," he said.

Speaking of Uttar Pradesh’s development over the years, the CM said that the better law and order and security situation in the state has changed perception about Uttar Pradesh. He said that despite numerous sacrifices, Uttar Pradesh will not allow anyone to disturb the peace and security provided by its law enforcement system. "With this determination, I pay my respects to those soldiers," he added.

Uttar Pradesh has positioned itself as a prime destination for investment. He said that the investment proposals worth Rs 36 lakh crores were received during the GIS held from February 10 to 12, which will guarantee employment to one crore youth. He mentioned that the fair and transparent recruitment processes are creating numerous opportunities for the youth of UP.

"Today, in UP, no one can question the recruitment process or the law and order situation. Every major investor is enthusiastic about investing in UP. GIS serves as an example, and the improved state of law and order is a result of this," he said.

The CM mentioned that the number of tourists visiting the major religious sites in Uttar Pradesh has increased significantly. He asserted that Varanasi is receiving maximum number of devotees from both within the country and abroad. He added that Uttar Pradesh is emerging as a popular tourist destination for people across the world.

The CM further said, "The journey that started with the 2019 Prayagraj Kumbh is increasing employment opportunities in areas like Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Braj region, Ayodhya-Vindhyavasini Dham, heritage sites, and eco-tourism." The CM mentioned that Uttar Pradesh is being recognized as an infrastructure state. Speaking of major developments in Uttar Pradesh’s infrastructure, the Chief Minister said, "It was said that waterway projects couldn't be executed here, but in collaboration with the Indian government, the country's number one waterway between Varanasi and Haldia has started. The Uttar Pradesh government has promoted the potential of waterways and enhanced the Green Land Waterway Authority's process within the state. Developing waterways through channelization or dredging will be essential within every river."

He added that work is progressing on 13 expressways while 5 international airports will be operational in the state by the end of the year.

The CM stated that agriculture used to be the sector that provided the most employment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh, making it the top priority, but due to neglect, it had declined. He said that over the past 9 years, efforts have been made to implement programs like Swasthya Health Cards, PM Crop Insurance Scheme, PM Agriculture Irrigation Scheme, and others. He said that after the government formation in 2017, the cost of MSP has been increased by one and a half times.

The CM said, "Under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, over Rs 59,000 crore have been credited to the accounts of 2.61 crore farmers through direct benefit transfer under this scheme by PM Modi during the last 3 years.”

The CM mentioned that the government has planned to operate 14 lakh private tube wells in near future. "Last year, the government provided a 50% electricity bill discount to farmers operating these private tube wells for their convenience and soon the government will take further steps to provide free electricity supply for private tube wells to benefit farmers," he said.

The CM further mentioned that the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao program is being effectively implemented in the state. "Within six years, nearly 60 lakh students have been added to the primary schools, along with providing uniforms, bags, shoes, sweaters, books, and more to 1.91 crore children in basic education. Programs such as Operation Kayakalp, Smart Class, pilot projects, and ensuring clean drinking water are also progressing fast," he said.

The CM mentioned that 18 Atal Residential schools are being linked to the Mukhya Mantri Bal Seva Yojana, aiming to connect children who have lost their parents in the Covid pandemic with this initiative. "Whether it's secondary, higher, technical, or vocational education, the National Education Policy has opened up new possibilities. This is an opportunity for India to establish itself once again as an education hub on the global stage," he added.

The CM mentioned that Uttar Pradesh has succeeded in controlling encephalitis cases and deaths by 98% in the last six years whereas work is going on fast to have one medical college in each of the 75 districts of the state.

"Furthermore, the state government is working diligently to enhance health tourism through Health and Wellness Centers. Whether it's the Ayushman Bharat Yojana or the Mukhya Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, the government is working with full commitment to provide health insurance coverage of five lakh rupees to 10 crore people. Under the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao initiative, 15 lakh girls have been enrolled through the Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana, and the Mukhya Mantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana has successfully facilitated the marriage of two crore daughters," he added.

The CM stated that PM Modi has set the goal of building India's third-largest economy by 2027. He said that UP has decided to embark on a comprehensive action plan over the next five years. "Just as India aims to establish a $5 trillion economy, UP also aims to contribute to it through the trillion-dollar economy vision. In the past six years, we have succeeded in doubling UP's GDP and per capita income within five years, even during the challenge posed by the COVID-19 pandemic," CM Yogi said.

The CM announced the Chief Minister's Distinguished Service Medal for the soldiers of the UP Police. The names announced are Shailesh Pandey Senior Police Superintendent of Mathura, Vishal Vikram Singh Additional Police Superintendent of STF, Vishal Sangari Head of Information Bureau Headquarters in Lucknow, Manoj Kumar STF Lucknow and Gautam Buddh Nagar Commissionerate Shaillesh Kuntal.

The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also honoured war heroes from the state including Major Ashok Kumar Singh, Colonel Bharat Singh (Shaurya Chakra Awardee), Major Arun Kumar Pandey (Shaurya Chakra Awardee), and son of Havaldar Kunwar Singh (Vir Chakra posthumously) of the Indian Army. Also honoured on the occasion were the wife and daughter-in-law of Raj Singh (recipient of Vir Chakra posthumously), father of Lieutenant Colonel Amit Mohindra (recipient of Shaurya Chakra), wife of Colonel Monindra Rai (recipient of Shaurya Chakra posthumously), mother of Lieutenant Hari Singh Bist (recipient of Shaurya Chakra posthumously), mother of Brigadier Sayed Ali Usman (recipient of Shaurya Chakra) and nephew of Martyr Utali.

On Independence Day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hoisted the national flag at his official residence. On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that breaking the chains of centuries of slavery, the country became independent on this very day. "What does freedom mean, we all feel it today," he said.

During this time, the Chief Minister extended Independence Day greetings to all officers, dignitaries, and employees of the residence. —ANI