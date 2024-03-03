CM Yogi Adityanath Holds 'Janta Darshan' At Gorakhnath Temple

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held 'Janta Darshan' at Gorakhnath Temple premises in Gorakhpur on Sunday.

CM Yogi took letters from the people gathered at the temple premises and gave necessary directions to officials for the speedy disposal of public grievances.

The Janata Darshan was attended by about 500 people.

He also directed officials to ensure that all eligible individuals, who have not received permanent houses, are provided the same under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana or the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana. "No poor person should be left homeless" he stated.

Addressing complaints of land grabbing, CM Yogi reassured that under his leadership, no vulnerable or disadvantaged person would suffer injustice. He urged the administration and police officials in attendance to identify and prosecute those unlawfully seizing land and exploiting the impoverished.

The Chief Minister also assured those seeking financial help for the treatment of diseases from the government of providing complete assistance. He instructed officials to promptly submit treatment-related estimates to the government. He also directed officials to handle revenue and police matters with utmost transparency and impartiality.

The Chief Minister also gave his blessings and distributed chocolates to the children present in the Janta Darshan. —ANI