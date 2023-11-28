CM Yogi Adityanath appeals to opposition to allow assembly smooth conduct of proceedings

CM Yogi Adityanath Calls for Smooth Legislative Proceedings, Pays Tribute to Ashutosh Tandon in UP Assembly Winter Session

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday welcomed all legislators who came to attend the winter session of the Assembly session and appealed to the opposition to extend support to conduct the proceedings smoothly.

CM Yogi Adityanath said, "This is the winter session. Legislative work will be completed along with the supplementary budget in this session. We are taking forward the discussion under the parliamentary democratic system. In the last 6 years, the proceedings have progressed in a dignified manner. Earlier, an incident of physical assault had also taken place in this house. The responsibility to conduct the proceedings in the house is on everyone so I appeal to everyone especially the opposition to maintain dignity inside the house."

CM Adityanath further said that the government was ready to discuss all issues.

"The government is willing to discuss on every issue related to the progress of the state and people's welfare. All the questions of the opposition will be answered. The government is well prepared to answer any question. I appeal to the opposition to contribute so that the proceeding could be conducted fairly," he added.

CM Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences on the demise of Ashutosh Tandon who was the Minister of Urban Development, Overall Urban Development, Urban Employment and Poverty Alleviation in the Government of Uttar Pradesh.

"In 2014 Ashutosh Tandon won from Lucknow East. In 2017, and then again in 2022 he became a member of the assembly for the third term. From 2017 to 2022 he also worked as a cabinet minister. As an able politician he played an important role in Ayodhya Deepotsav, One District One Medical college programme and in the welfare of the cities he played an important role," the Chief Minister said in his condolence message.



The four-day session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature commenced today.

After 65 years, the conduct of the Assembly session is being governed by new rules. Legislators will not be allowed to carry flags, banners and mobiles in the Assembly House. No tearing of documents will be allowed inside the assembly. Women members will get a special preference to speak.

