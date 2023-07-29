CM Mann to flag off school headmasters for training at IIM Ahmedabad

Chandigarh: On Sunday, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of Punjab will send 50 government school principals to a top management school for professional development.

On Saturday, Harjot Singh Bains, minister of education, announced that fifty principals would be attending the Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad.

IIM Ahmedabad is known worldwide for its management courses, and Bains said in a statement that the government of Punjab has decided to send all of the school principals there for specialised training.—Inputs from Agencies