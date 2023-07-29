    Menu
    States & UTs

    CM Mann to flag off school headmasters for training at IIM Ahmedabad

    author-img
    Nidhi Khurana
    July29/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Chandigarh: On Sunday, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of Punjab will send 50 government school principals to a top management school for professional development.

    On Saturday, Harjot Singh Bains, minister of education, announced that fifty principals would be attending the Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad.

    IIM Ahmedabad is known worldwide for its management courses, and Bains said in a statement that the government of Punjab has decided to send all of the school principals there for specialised training.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann government school principals IIM Ahmedabad
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in