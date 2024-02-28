CM Dhami Thanks Union Minister Nitin Gadkari For Approval Of Four-Lane Kotdwar Bypass In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday for the approval of Rs 691.70 crore by the Central Government for the construction of a six-kilometer-long, four-lane Kotdwar bypass on National Highway 119, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) informed through an official statement.

Kotdwar bypass connects Kotswae-Lansdown road to Najibabad-Kotwar road in the state of Uttarakhand, under the forest division of Najibabad.

According to the CMO, the Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Devbhoomi Uttarakhand is setting new dimensions in the field of road connectivity.

Earlier, taking to X on Tuesday, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari said that in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, approval has been given for the construction of a six-kilometre-long, four-lane Kotdwar bypass on National Highway-119 in Bijnor and Pauri districts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand at a cost of Rs 691.70 crore.

The tweet further added, "This route will act as a bypass for Kotdwar city. It will prove helpful in reducing congestion in the city and increasing connectivity with Uttar Pradesh. It will also promote the development of tourism in the state. It will improve connectivity to the pilgrimage sites of Kedarnath and Badrinath Dhams." On February 13, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, along with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 30 national highway projects worth Rs 4755 crore in Haridwar.

The Chief Minister highlighted that building roads is essential to boosting human civilization.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dhami said, "Due to the efficient leadership of PM Modi and the commitment of the Union Road Transport and Highways Minister, today the double-engine government is expanding road connectivity in Uttarakhand." Thanking Nitin Gadkari, CM Dhami said, "You are not just enhancing road connectivity in the state but also working to connect people's hearts." —ANI