CM Dhami Signs MoUs Worth Over Rs 40,000 Crore At Destination Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit

Dehradun: Under the Destination Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit, MoUs worth Rs 40,423 crore were signed in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Uttarakhand Energy Conclave organised at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

"The Chief Minister said that there are immense possibilities for work in the energy sector in Uttarakhand. The energy sector had an important contribution in the concept of Uttarakhand state. He said that continuous efforts are being made by the state government to increase investment in the state. Based on the suggestions of people associated with the industrial world, 27 new policies have been made and many policies have been simplified," stated a press release from the Chief Minister's office.

The Chief Minister said that the Destination Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit is being organised at FRI on December 8 and 9. Which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The CM said that the state is continuously getting guidance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is with the inspiration of Vibrant Gujarat that work is being done on Destination Uttarakhand in the state," as per the release. The Chief Minister directed the officials to seriously implement all the suggestions received in the conclave today.

He said that instructions have also been given to all the district magistrates and SSPs to hold meetings with the people associated with the industrial sector from time to time and find appropriate solutions to their problems.

"He said that the state government will work as a partner with the people setting up industries in the state. He also invited all the people who came to the conclave for the Investors Summit. He said that there are many possibilities to work in Devbhoomi, Uttarakhand, and everyone has to make good use of the possibilities," the release stated.

Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi said that there is a lot of potential to work in the energy sector in the state, and for this, all three corporations have to work in unity. He said that increasing investment in the state will increase employment opportunities for the local people. He said that regular review meetings will be held so that those investing in the state can get all possible help in the energy sector.

"Secretary of Energy Dr R Meenakshi Sundaram said that continuous efforts are being made towards making Uttarakhand an energy self-reliant state. Hydropower policy has been implemented in the state with the aim of encouraging investment and employment through hydropower projects. He said that energy is of great importance to work in all areas related to investment. A new solar energy policy has also been implemented in the state," as per the release.

"Additional Secretary of Energy, Ranjana Rajguru, said that a solar energy policy has been made with the aim of developing green energy and reducing carbon emissions in the state, in which a target of 2500 MW solar projects has been set by the year 2027. The policy provides for exemption in land use change fees, benefits of MSME policies, provision for deemed purchase of excess production during off-peak hours, introduction of green tariffs, and other facilities," the release stated. —ANI