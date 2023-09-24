CM Dhami Sends Class 10 Students On Bharat Darshan Educational Tour

Dehradun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami flagged off a group of students who performed excellently in the Devprayag Assembly Class 10 council examination for 'Bharat Darshan Educational Tour' at the Chief Sevak Sadan located at his residence office on Saturday, said a statement from Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Congratulating everyone, the Chief Minister said that “through this educational tour, students will be able to understand the history, science, culture, and nature of India in detail, and along with the tendency to live in groups, their sense of self-confidence will also be strengthened.”

In the future, the state government will organise educational tours for the top students in every block of the state, the Chief Minister added.

Earlier in July, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the National Education Policy of India 2020 (NEP 2020) will provide opportunities to all sections of society to get education and give school education and higher education a new dimension.

"In the year 2020, the new education policy was put in front of us by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet the new challenges of the new era. With the new education policy, on the one hand, school education and higher education will get new dimensions; on the other hand, it will also provide opportunities to all classes of people to get education on the basis of equality. Skill development at the school level will make youth work efficiently," the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister said that the social and economic development of any country depends on the quality of education being provided to the students in that country. He said that Uttarakhand is the first state in the country to implement the new education policy in school education.

Through the new education policy, along with employment-oriented education, children will also be helped to achieve success in competitive examinations. This will also encourage research and develop scientific thinking among the students. —ANI