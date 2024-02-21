CM Dhami Seeks Land In Ayodhya For Uttarakhand Guest House

Lucknow: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has requested Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to provide land in Ayodhya for a guest house for Uttarakhand.

“Uttarakhand will build a guest house in Ayodhya as every Ram devotee of Uttarakhand wants to come to Ayodhya,” he told IANS.

Dhami said the relationship between Ayodhya and Uttarakhand is deep and people of Uttarakhand will always come to Ayodhya.

The CM and his cabinet colleagues visited Ayodhya on Tuesday to offer prayers at the Ram temple.

“Shri Ram has an unbroken connection with Uttarakhand. The Lord’s father, Dashrath performed the ritual to have a child on the banks of the Saryu River in Bageshwar district. When Shri Ram returned to Ayodhya from Lanka and became Maryada Purushottam Ram, he performed pitru yagya in the Raghunath temple of Devprayag,” he said. —IANS