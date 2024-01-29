CM Dhami Partakes In 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' At GJIC Kaulagarh, Presents 'Exam Warriors' To Students

Dehradun (The Hawk): Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi engaged in a dialogue with students from across the country in the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' program at Bharat Mandap in Delhi. Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024' program with students at G.J. I.C. Kaulagarh. On this occasion, the Chief Minister also presented the book 'Exam Warriors,' written by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, to the students. During 'Pariksha Pe Charcha,' Sneha Tyagi, a Class 7 student from Udhamsingh Nagar district in Uttarakhand, asked the Prime Minister how we can be positive like him. Responding to Sneha's question, the Prime Minister said that his nature is such that he takes every challenge as an opportunity to learn something new. He expressed confidence that the 140 crore people of the country are with him.

Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami said that during 'Pariksha Pe Charcha,' the students preparing for exams had the opportunity to hear an inspiring, insightful, and practical address from Prime Minister. He emphasized that our entire life is an exam, and winning or losing in this exam is not as important as our positive thinking, as a person with a positive mindset cannot be unsuccessful in any exam. Whether it's 'Mann Ki Baat' or 'Pariksha Pe Charcha,' through both programs, the Prime Minister has motivated people.

The Chief Minister mentioned that, like parents and relatives make efforts to mentally strengthen children before exams, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi boosts the confidence of the country's students through the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' program. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India's global stature, respect, and self-esteem have increased. He appealed to the parents of students appearing in exams to not put undue pressure on children during exam times. He advised all students to work in a leadership role in whatever field they choose in their lives. He encouraged them to wholeheartedly pursue the goals they set in life.

The Chief Minister stated that evaluating a child's talent based on success or failure in any one exam is not appropriate because talent and intellectual ability are beyond any exam. He advised students to read the biographies of great people to find inspiration for moving forward in life. He pointed out that most people who have accomplished significant achievements in society have risen above ordinary circumstances. When hard work is combined with a positive mindset, no one can stop a person from being successful.

