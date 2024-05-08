CM Dhami Meets Youth Selected Under Chief Minister's Skill Development And Global Employment Scheme

Dehradun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami interacted with the youth selected under the Chief Minister's Skill Development and Global Employment Scheme launched by the state government at the Secretariat Dehradun. These youth of Uttarakhand have been placed in Japan where they will be provided training in skill development and the language there.

Chief Minister seemed confident that selected students will serve as an inspiration for other students of the state to take part in the government's several employment and self-employment schemes and innovations. He conveyed that the government is continuously working for the welfare of the youth in the employment domain.

"I am confident that in future, inspired by these youths, other youth of the state will also go abroad and benefit through the Chief Minister's Skill Development and Global Employment Scheme. Our government is continuously working to connect the youth of the state with employment and self-employment through various schemes and innovations". —ANI