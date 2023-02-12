CM Dhami Inspects Tulip Garden, Gives Instructions To Increase Commercial Production

Dehradun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inspected the Tulip Garden located at the Chief Minister's residence complex on Sunday and admired the attractive inflorescence of about two dozen species established in the garden.

The Chief Minister also gave instructions to increase its commercial production along with planting other varieties of tulips here.

The information about the flower garden was given to the Chief Minister by Deepak Purohit, the garden in-charge at the CM's residence.

Chief Minister Dhami on Sunday also attended the sports and cultural festival in Kalsi.

Speaking at the event, he took a strong stance against the recruitment scam and said that his government will not compromise with the dreams and aspirations of the state's youth.

"Our government will not compromise with the dreams and aspirations of the youth. Now anyone who will be found cheating in the recruitment exam will be given life imprisonment and 10 years of imprisonment. Along with this, their property will also be confiscated," the CM said.

Last week, youth from the Berozgar Sangh, an outfit of jobless persons in the state, staged a protest at the main Rajpur Road of Dehradun, demanding a CBI inquiry into irregularities in recruitment.

The protests took a violent turn after the agitators came to blows with police personnel who had arrived at the scene to enforce order.

According to police, the protestors pelted stones at them and damaged their vehicles during the demonstration.

The police arrested 13 protesters, including the president of Berozgar Sangh, Bobby Panwar, in connection with alleged stone pelting during the demonstration.

A total of 15 policemen were also injured in the alleged stone-pelting incident. —ANI