CM Dhami Inaugurates Tiles Work Worth Over Rs 10 Lakh At Guru Ravidas Temple

Haridwar: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached Sant Shiromani Shri Guru Ravidas Temple and offered prayers and wished for the prosperity of the country and the state. The Chief Minister inaugurated the interlocking tiles construction work built at a cost of Rs 10.77 lakh and also inaugurated the Guru Ravidas Temple Gallery. He honoured 6 participants who secured the first position in various competitions.

Chief Minister Dhami paid homage to Saint Shiromani Ravidas ji by bowing his head.

He said, "Today is the day to take a pledge to eliminate caste, untouchability and discrimination and take everyone along in life. Today is the day to remove social evils and evils and consider mutual brotherhood as the true religion."

The Chief Minister said that Saint Ravidas was an advocate of social harmony and humanistic values, who played an important role in eradicating the evils and evils prevalent in the society.

"India has a history, whenever the country has needed, some saint or sage has been born in India. Saint Ravidas was a great saint of the Bhakti movement, who gave new energy to the weak. Saint Ravidas also told society the importance of freedom and also worked to bridge the social divide. Saint Ravidas had imagined a society where there would be no greed, greed, sadness, poverty or discrimination," CM Dhami said. He said that people can learn the formula for a happy life by following the paths shown by Saint Ravidas. CM Dhami said, "Today's India and Uttarakhand are moving rapidly on the path of development only by adopting the messages of the great saint Guru Ravidas Ji. Saint Ravidas ji is a symbol of social change, therefore, taking his resolution as our goal, we are trying to serve the poor, deprived and backward people living in remote and inaccessible areas of Uttarakhand."

He said that the double-engine government led by the Prime Minister is committed to the welfare of the Dalits, the exploited, the backward and the deprived, following the path shown by Saint Shiromani Ravidas Ji. He further said, "I want such a rule in which everyone should get food, no one should remain hungry, Let someone remain equal and harmonious. By imbibing this idea of Saint Ravidas ji, we too are continuously working with the spirit of Antyodaya in the government led by the Prime Minister."

The Chief Minister said that under the government led by the Prime Minister, the poor have got freedom from open defecation along with getting permanent houses and the Ujjwala scheme has given relief to mothers and sisters from smoke.

"The poor are getting free treatment, every house is getting pure water under the Tap Water Campaign. We all belong to one species and that species is mankind. Equality comes only by giving priority to the deprived society, hence in the last 10 years, work has been done keeping in mind those classes who were left out of the stream of development. Plans are being made keeping the same poor in mind," he added.

He said that the state government is taking forward the ideas of Ravidas ji. He said that today the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas has also become the mantra to connect with 140 crore countrymen.

He said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are committed to keeping the society united with full strength by following the path shown by Saint Ravidas ji. Uttarakhand is moving forward strongly and on one hand, we have made an anti-conversion law, on the other hand, we have worked to give equal rights to everyone by implementing the Uniform Civil Code Bill."

He said that the state government is also trying to eliminate discrimination and evils from society by offering a sacrifice in the same yagya that Saint Ravidas ji had started to eliminate the evils from society. —ANI