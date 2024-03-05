CM Dhami Inaugurates Schemes Worth Over Rs 68 Crore At Beneficiary Conference

Laksar (Haridwar): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various schemes worth Rs 68.82 crore on the occasion of the beneficiary conference organized at Laksar in Haridwar district on Monday. Foundation stone of 51 schemes worth Rs 65.34 crore and the foundation stone of schemes worth Rs 3.48 crore are included in it.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister presented the keys of the houses allotted to the beneficiaries of PM Awas Yojana, gas connections along with cheques of the amount to be given to the self-help groups.

Addressing the beneficiary felicitation ceremony, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our government is trying to reach the benefits of every scheme to the person standing at the last end of the society. Our government is dedicated to the welfare of the poor, hence it understands the needs of the poor very well. Our government is working day and night to take public welfare schemes to the masses, the result of which is that you all have gathered here in such large numbers today."

He said that the country is progressing in every field under the leadership of PM Modi. The common man is getting the benefits of various schemes.

The Chief Minister said that various schemes related to public welfare in the state are being made keeping in mind every section of the society and whether people are getting the benefits of the schemes or not is being reviewed from time to time.

He further said that earlier, even if any scheme was started for the poor, they had to visit government offices to get the benefits of that scheme.

"Even if a house was declared for him, he had to make separate toilets and make several trips to different government offices to get electricity, water and gas connections. But today, with basic facilities like toilet, electricity, water and gas, "Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana" frees the poor from all these hassles," he said.

Dhami further said that his government is personally reaching out to the poor and is running special campaigns to ensure that the poor get the benefits of every scheme. "While doing development works and helping the beneficiaries, our government neither considers the caste nor the religion of any poor," he added.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of PM Modi, more than 4 crore pucca houses have been provided to poor families in the country in the last 10 years. When a government works with "Antyodaya" as its goal, how different are the results.

"Our government has worked to write a new definition of development in the country and the state on the basis of service and good governance. The level at which the exploited and deprived are being empowered in the country today has never happened before. It is the result of the efficient leadership of the Prime Minister that after weighing the development work done during the last 10 years on all parameters, we can say that our country has made unprecedented progress in every field in these 10 years," the CM said.

He said that today the whole world is praising the country and Prime Minister Modi.

"In 10 years, the central government led by Prime Minister Modi will provide vaccines to every citizen, from health to education, from free food grains to free treatment, from development of farmers to housing for the poor, from modernization of the army to security of borders. From transportation to weapons and mobile production, unprecedented work has been done in every field," he added.

CM Dhami said that earlier India used to depend on foreign countries for medicines and vaccines, during the Corona period, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India not only developed two indigenous Covid vaccines but also supplied them to many countries.

"The central government's three-fold increase in the education budget and the introduction of a well-thought-out National Education Policy reflects the government's commitment to an "educated society - strong India". Today, the government led by the Prime Minister in the country has done the historic work of providing food security to 80 crore people," he further said.

He said that it was the divine vision of Prime Minister Modi that about 50 crore Jan Dhan accounts were opened for the poor in the country, which were used to transfer DBT directly into the accounts of the beneficiaries.

He said that the Prime Minister also took the initiative to do the most basic work in the field of women empowerment, under which about 12 crore Izzatghars were built in rural areas.

"Along with this, more than nine crore Ujjwala gas connections were given to the poor in these 10 years. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the government has also started the work of providing employment to one million people by organizing various employment fairs. The government led by the Prime Minister worked to restore India's lost credibility in the world," he added.

CM Dhami said that some people are trying to tarnish India's reputation in the world, but now the world has known the power of India, the world's trust in India's contribution is increasing. —ANI