CM Dhami Honored Meritorious Girls On National Girl Child Day

Dehradun (The Hawk): On the occasion of National Girl Child Day, Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami honored meritorious girls under the 'Meritorious Girls Education Incentive' program at the Chief Servants' House in the Chief Minister's residence. Girls who secured the first three positions at the intermediate and high school levels in each district and those who secured the first position at the development block level were awarded certificates of merit and smartphones. A total of 318 toppers from the years 2022 and 2023 were felicitated on National Girl Child Day.

During the event, the Chief Minister launched the 'Parivartan Portal' of the Women Empowerment and Child Development Department and presented an emblem of Chandrayaan to the girls of Balika Niketan, Dehradun.

The Chief Minister extended his best wishes to all the daughters of the state on National Girl Child Day and expressed hopes for their bright future. He highlighted the various efforts made by the central and state governments under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi towards women empowerment. The government is fully committed to the safety of every daughter in the state, and strict action will be taken against those who harm them.

He emphasized that the state's dignity is associated with the honor of every daughter and reiterated the government's commitment to protecting the rights and dignity of girls. The Chief Minister acknowledged the contributions of brave women from the state, starting from the great heroine Teelu Rauteli and extending to many others who have overcome challenges and demonstrated self-respect.

He commended the achievements of Uttarakhand's daughters in various fields, stating that they have carved a distinct place for themselves, bringing glory to the state. The Chief Minister also mentioned the initiatives launched by the central and state governments, such as the 30% reservation for women in government jobs, aimed at making girls more self-reliant and empowered.

The Minister of Women Empowerment and Child Development, Smt. Rekha Arya, congratulated all the awarded girls, highlighting the changing perspective towards girls in society. She emphasized the continuous efforts by the central and state governments to make girls self-reliant and independent. The Secretary of Women Empowerment and Child Development, Shri Hari Chandra Semwal, Director Shri Prashant Arya, Chief Examination Officer Shri Mohit Chaudhary, and parents of meritorious girls were present at the event.