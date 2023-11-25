CM Dhami Gives Appointment Letters To 16 Junior Assistants Selected Through UKSSSC

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday presented appointment letters to 16 candidates selected for the post of Junior Assistant through Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) at the Chief Minister's residence.

These included 12 candidates from the Women Empowerment and Child Development Department and 4 from the Culture Department.

While congratulating all the selected candidates, the Chief Minister said, "A new chapter of your life is starting today. You have achieved this success because of your hard work and the blessings of your parents and teachers. After this success, you will have to set standards in your new life. You will have to try to give your best in your work on the basis of your talent, ability and ability." "Start a new life in your workplace with complete honesty and duty, with self-discipline and regular routine. Whatever opportunity you have got to serve the public, make full use of your potential," he added.

The Chief Minister said that human life is priceless and the students must consider it a blessing. "Human life is attained after many births. Consider it a blessing from God and discharge your responsibilities with honesty and devotion. With this, all of you will also get self-satisfaction," he said. CM Dhami said that God keeps a complete account of our good and bad deeds, hence do not commit wrongdoing even by mistake in your workplace. Not only will you get the benefits of your good work, but society also benefits from it. —ANI