CM Dhami Engages With Passengers On Tanakpur-Dehradun Express, Promises Improved Rail Connectivity

Tanakpur: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami interacted with passengers on the Tanakpur-Dehradun weekly express train on Saturday.

The CM boarded the train from Tanakpur Railway station after the service was flagged off to take feedback from passengers and wished everyone well.

Later, he received a grand welcome by his supporters and party cadre as he reached Khatima in Uttarakhand.

"I understand the importance of good railway service for the common man. It has been a dream, which is being made possible only by PM Narendra Modi. He has transformed the Indian railways," CM Dhami told ANI.

"The abode of Maa Purnagiri has now been connected with the rest of the country. Nearly 50 lakh devotees visit the temple every year. Even though the train service has started, I will try and get the frequency increased. There should be a train from here to Ayodhya also soon," he said. CM Dhami thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav for running the first express train from Tanakpur to Dehradun and also called it the fulfillment of a dream as this is the first express train to Dehradun from Tanakpur Railway Station built before independence.

The CM said that in the operation of Tanakpur Express, many important cities have been directly connected from Tanakpur to Dehradun, which will provide convenience to the people. Through this express, people connected to Banbasa, Khatima, Pilibhit, Bhojipura, Bareilly City, Bareilly Junction, Chandosi, Moradabad, Najibabad, Laksar, Haridwar railway stations will get an easy option to travel and their time will also be saved. Along with this, this train service will also become a better option of transport for the devotees coming from these cities to visit Maa Purnagiri. —ANI