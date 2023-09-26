Clean, stable governance necessary for country's developmental journey to continue: PM Modi

New Delhi: On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attributed the good changes in India to the country's political stability, policy clarity, and democratic ideals, and he stated that the country's continued development journey requires clean, clear, and stable governance.

At the closing ceremony of the G20 University Connect, Prime Minister Modi told an audience of students, professors, and university presidents that India's diplomacy had reached new heights over the past month, and that some decisions made at the G20 Summit could alter the course of the 21st century.

He was alluding to the G20 Summit that took place in Delhi earlier this month and stated, "In today's polarised international atmosphere, it is not a small thing to get so many countries together on one platform."—Inputs from Agencies