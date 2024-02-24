Class 6 student detained for schoolmate's murder in Delhi

Following a fight over a petty issue outside the school, leading to a community in shock and a call for increased safety measures in schools.

New Delhi: A Class 6 student of a private school in northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur area was detained for allegedly killing a 14-year-old boy from his school, police said on Saturday.

The students had a fight over some petty issue outside the school and the accused punched the victim -- a student of Class 8 -- on the face, they said.



The alleged incident occurred on Friday. The police received a call from JPC Hospital around 4 pm about the victim, a resident of Brahmpuri.



The boy had injuries on his head, face and left hand. The place where the alleged altercation occurred was also littered with blood spots, the police said.



The victim died due to excessive bleeding from the nose, they added.



CCTV cameras installed in the locality were scanned and the 12-year-old accused was identified. He was apprehended late on Friday, the police said.

—PTI