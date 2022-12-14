    Menu
    Class 2 boy dies following fight with peers; investigation ordered

    December14/ 2022

    Firozabad (The Hawk): An investigation has been ordered into the death of a Class 2 pupil from a primary school in the Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh who passed away after getting into a dispute with other classmates.

    After his friends leapt on his chest during a brawl, the child Shivam passed away on Tuesday. Seven-year-old Shivam was brought to a hospital, where he died from internal wounds.

    According to the authorities, the school administration is being questioned.

    The event happened on Monday in Kishanpur village when Shivam got into a fight with some other pupils, who then jumped on his chest.

