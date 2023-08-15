    Menu
    Claims worth Rs 45,286 crore against Bharti Airtel, subsidiaries under litigation

    Nidhi Khurana
    August15/ 2023
    New Delhi: On Tuesday, Bharti Airtel, a major Indian telecom provider, disclosed that legal proceedings against the company and its subsidiaries involve claims totaling Rs 45,286.76 crore.

    The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) issued a demand for one-time spectrum costs totaling Rs 15,178 crore in January 2013, making it the largest of the current litigations.

    The DoT initially issued a demand notice for Rs 5,201.2 crore, but in 2018, that amount was increased to Rs 8,414 crore.—Inputs from Agencies

