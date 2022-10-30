CJI UU Lalit Has Restored Public Trust in the Judicial System: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee praised the incumbent Chief Justice of India, U.U. Lalit, on Sunday, saying that he has been able to restore public trust in the country's legal system during the last two months.

"I'm not sure if this is the appropriate forum to congratulate the incumbent Chief Justice of India, U.U. Lait." But I must remark that public trust in the country's legal system has been much rebuilt in the previous two months. The court is similar to a religious setting. People seek justice by knocking on the legal doors. As a result, it is critical that people have faith in the legal system "On Sunday afternoon, the chief minister addressed the 14th convocation of the West Bengal National University of Judicial Sciences here.

Chief Justice of India U.U. Lalit, Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court Prakash Srivastava, and Chief Justice of Bangladesh Hasan Foez Siddique were all present.

Her statement was tinged with concern about the challenges to India's federal democratic structure. "For us, social standing is everything. If we lose our social standing, we lose everything. As a result, I will ask everyone involved in the legal system to work together to ensure that the federal system of democracy prevails "the chief minister stated

Without naming the Union government or the BJP, the chief minister stated that unwarranted harassment of the people has escalated dramatically in recent years. "A segment of the population is assassinating all democratic authorities." If this continues, the country may be forced to adopt a presidential form of government. Where will democracy then triumph? So, please safeguard democracy, and that is all I ask "According to the chief minister.

Speaking on the occasion, Mamata Banerjee launched a harsh attack on the media, claiming that it frequently runs a parallel trial. "This is not possible. The media cannot impose their will on the legal system "She continued.

(Inputs from Agencies)