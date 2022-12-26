    Menu
    Civilian escapes unhurt in terrorist attack in J&K's Shopian

    The Hawk
    December26/ 2022

    Srinagar: A civilian escaped unhurt after terrorists fired upon him, but missed, at a market in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Sunday, official said.

    "Police in Shopian received an information about a terror crime incident at Heerpora area. Senior police officers reached the terror crime spot to ascertain the facts," a police official said.

    Police said preliminary investigation revealed that terrorist had fired upon Waseem Ahmad Wani, a resident of Burihalan Heerpora, at Main Bazar Heerpora.

    "However, the terrorists missed the intended target and he escaped unhurt. In this terror incident, the bullets hit a nearby parked vehicle bearing registration number JK22A-4422," police said.

    Police have registered an FIR and investigation has been initiated. 

    —IANS

