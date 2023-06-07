CII Yi Organized Plastic Waste Clean-Up Drives & Poster Competitions On The Occasion Of World Environment Day

Dehradun (The Hawk): Plastic pollution is a major environmental problem that affects not only the natural world but also human health. The accumulation of plastic waste in our landfills & rivers requires immediate attention. Uttarakhand is known for its natural beauty and plastic waste has become a severe environmental problem in the state, affecting its ecology, wildlife, and human health. Being an ecologically sensitive state, plastic waste is bound to become more problematic in the coming times.

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Uttarakhand Council for Science & Technology (UCOST) every year organizes an annual Environment Summit to deliberate on the topical environmental issues. As a run up to the summit this year Plastic Waste Collection Drives and Poster competitions were organized from 1 – 7 June on the occasion of World Environment Day. The Summit has reached its 13th edition and is being organised on 21st June 2023. The summit will deliberate on Solutions to Plastic Pollution. Mr Bipen Gupta, Chairman, CII stated that the objective of organising environmental activities like plastic waste clean-up drives and poster making competition is to create awareness about the importance of conserving our ecology among youth and children.

Plastic waste collection drive was held at Kimaadi & Rispana in collaboration with Graphic Era University & Waste Warriors. Over 70 Volunteers from Graphic Era University & CIMS University participated in cleaning up. 35 bags of Plastic waste weighting around 75 kg was collected and transported to Waste Warriors Material Recovery Facility at Harrawala. Ms Saadika Munjal, Co-Chair, Yi Climate Change Vertical also participated in the clean-up drive with great enthusiasm. In addition to this, Poster Making Competitions were organized at schools Magnum Opus and Kidzee Racecourse to raise awareness among children. 40 students in the age group of 5 to 10 participated and created posters on saving environment. Mr Anayas Suneja, Co- Chair, Yi Masoom Vertical appreciated the contribution of CII in encouraging and promoting the engagement of young children through this activity.